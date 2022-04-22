Johnny Depp chuckles on stand while remembering traumatic childhood events

Johnny Depp is expected back in court on Monday for the defamation trial against his former wife, Amber Heard.

The dueling defamation case between former spouses Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is in full force. Depp testified about his abusive childhood, alleged drinking, substance abuse, and relationship with Heard. Talking about traumatic events in your life isn’t easy. An interesting observation about Johnny’s behavior on the witness stand is that he laughed at times when he talked about his abusive childhood.

When you think about hurtful, painful, traumatic situations, you think that someone would feel bad and show pained emotions when talking about it. If they don’t show negative or painful emotions when talking about something painful, then the automatic assumption is that maybe they didn’t experience what they said they did. When the puzzle pieces don’t fit, you try to find a reason so it makes sense.

You might momentarily smile and not even realize it. Depending on where someone is in their healing process, they might smile, giggle, or laugh for various reasons. Usually, it’s all about coping. You might smile to reassure yourself that you made it through. You might smile to let someone know that you’re okay when talking about it. You might smile because sometimes you still can’t believe that you went through it. You might smile because it’s starting to feel pain as you’re talking about it, and it’s a way to help yourself calm down. Realize that dealing with trauma is complicated. And like grief, people handle trauma in a variety of ways.

When someone is telling you something personal and painful, just listen. It isn’t for you to judge how they’re responding. Give them the space to deal with it in their way. Victimization is complicated. And there are a lot of different variables that impact the victims.