WILMINGTON, N.C. — Drivers in Wilmington had to wait a little longer to get to their destination today after an unexpected visitor held up traffic. Wilmington Police posted pictures of an alligator hanging out on the side of road to their Facebook page.

McRae & Cornelius Harnett Drive near the MLK overpass had to be shut down.

Officers waited on NC Wildlife to help them safely remove the gator.

