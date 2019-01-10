GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A Silver Alert is active for Kenneth Wayne Straughan, a 76-year-old man reported missing.

Straughan was last seen on the 3500 block of Alamaner Church Road.

Authorities suspect Straughan may be traveling towards the Pleasant Garden Community Center on Alliance Church Road.

Straughan is described as a 5'8" tall white male, weighing 135 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue short sleeve golf shirt with black jeans and socks and white new balance shoes.

He's possibly driving a green 1997 Nissan Frontier with license plate number NC-XWY4853.

Guilford County Sheriff's Office believes Straughan suffers from dementia, or another cognitive impairment.

Anyone who sees Kenneth Straughan is asked to call the Guilford County Sheriff's Office at 336-641-3356.