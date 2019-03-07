WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. — A 'major fire' broke out at a Jim Beam facility Tuesday night and crews are still working to put it out.

WKYT in Lexington reported that the facility is on McCracken Pike. They spoke to Woodford County Emergency Management Director Drew Chandler, who said that two barrel warehouses caught fire around 11:30 p.m.

Crews have put out the fire in the second warehouse, but flames were still visible 5 hours after the fire started. Several crews are working on the fire.

Chandler said that it's possible that the fire was caused by a lightning strike, but nothing has been confirmed, according to WKYT.

This is a developing story.