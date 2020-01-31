DAKAR, Senegal — Tributes for Kobe Bryant continue nearly a week after his death.
Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, and seven other people were killed Sunday morning when the helicopter they were in crashed into a hillside.
The weather at the time wasn't good, but the official cause of the crash is under investigation.
An artist, who goes by the name Bou Bou, posted on his social media accounts a mural he did of Bryant. He used a basketball backboard as a paintbrush and paint to create the likeness.
