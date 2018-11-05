Former NASCAR driver and NBC Sports racing analyst Kyle Petty once again revved up his Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America for the 24th year in a row.

As one of the most successful and popular charity rides in the country, the Ride traveled down the East Coast this spring for the first time since 2011.

"It's pretty emotional to come back here with this group of riders because they are so special to me," Kyle Petty said. "We saw more campers on this trip, than any other trip we have taken."

Starting in Portland, Maine, on May 5 and ending in Greensboro, North Carolina, on May 11, Petty led 225 participants, including a record of more than 25 new riders, through nine states in seven days.

The Ride traveled 1,200 miles to raise funds and awareness for Victory Junction – a camp dedicated to providing life-changing camping experiences for children with chronic or life-threatening illnesses.

"Even though you are one person, or one family or one small group, if you start people will come to you and gravitate in that direction," Petty said. "There are other people out there that want to, but they just don't take that first step. We are very fortunate to be in a sport where we have some notoriety and able to use that step."

Dubbed by Petty as “The Americana Tour,” this year’s route featured many bucket list stops, sights and activities for participants – including victory laps at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Pocono Raceway, the hallowed grounds of Woodstock, tours of the Martin Guitar Factory, Harley-Davidson Factory and Petty Museum, a visit to Manheim Pennsylvania—the world’s largest auto auction, and so much more. But perhaps the most exciting part of the 2018 Ride will be its homecoming and finale celebration at Victory Junction.

"Because the camp is here in North Carolina we see a lot of kids from the northeast, so we were able to contact a lot of families and say 'come hang out with us, come have dinner with us,'" Petty said. "I think that made this ride a little more special, and then you end here too and have so many campers here, that's been the special part."

