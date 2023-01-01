The diver was first reported missing near the towers at the dam on Lake Murray around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Search crews have recovered the body of a diver who went missing along Lake Murray several days ago.

A spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says the man was found Sunday morning around 10:30 a.m. near where he initially went missing. The water in that area is about 130 feet deep.

The agency is continuing to investigate what led up to the death. The man's cause of death and identity have not been released yet by the Lexington County Coroner's Office.

