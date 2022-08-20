For the past three years, Deputy Paul Blas has served with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. His brother says it’s been his dream job.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — What started as a Saturday evening ride on his motorcycle ended in disaster for Lancaster County Deputy Paul (Pablo) Blas.

While off-duty, investigators say Deputy Blas and his motorcycle collided with a car on Pink Pyler road in Lancaster, South Carolina. The 25-year-old’s injuries proved to be severe.

"He wasn’t wearing his helmet and of course, he had to hit his head. Not sure if he hit his head on the road but he did land in a ditch," Joseph Blas, Paul's brother, told WCNC Charlotte.

Blas said his brother had to be airlifted to the hospital and immediately underwent surgery.

"When he hit his head he suffered trauma to his brain and it caused internal blooding and they had to get that out," he said.

The family said Blas also has a broken collar bone and remains in a medically induced coma. But despite all the uncertainty, they’re still remaining positive.

"This could have been a lot worse. He could not have been here right now. and I’m glad he is," Blas said.

For the past three years, Deputy Blas has served with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. His brother says it’s been his dream job.

The prayer now is that that dream can one day carry on by overcoming this accident’s setbacks.

"When he recovers hopefully he can continue doing what he loves and helping people," Blas said.

