Police say the 2500 block of Old Greensboro Road will be closed for several hours.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A road in Winston-Salem is blocked off due to a large fallen tree.

Police say it's at the 2500 Block of Old Greensboro Road, between Kinard Drive and Flag Street.

Officers said Sunday around 12:30 a.m. that the road will be closed for several hours.