3-alarm fire on Atlantic Avenue at Virginia Beach Oceanfront leaves businesses destroyed

The fire broke out at the T-Shirt Factory at 2610 Atlantic Avenue. One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Crews with the Virginia Beach Fire Department continued working late into the night trying to contain, then dealing with the aftermath of a massive, stubborn fire at the Oceanfront on Tuesday afternoon that resulted in the fire department issuing three alarms.

A spokesperson for the fire department said that firefighters started battling the blaze at around 5:30 p.m. at the T-Shirt Factory, located at 2610 Atlantic Avenue. That's near the Holiday Inn Express and Hyatt House at the Oceanfront.

Shortly before 6:40 p.m., as the fire spread to neighboring businesses, the response was upgraded to a three-alarm.

Virginia Beach Fire Chief Ken Pravetz said this fire has been difficult to fight because of all the "void spaces."

"There’s multi-layer roofs in there. There’s parapin walls. There’s a roof that’s below another roof line so the fire is in a lot of hidden spots," he said. "Basically we’re chasing it around."

Pacific Avenue and Atlantic Avenue were closed from 25th to 28th Street. People were asked to avoid the area.

Community recalls building smoke at Oceanfront

Heather Traver lives in the apartment complex adjacent to the fire, and says she immediately got her kids and went outside.

"That’s my building so hopefully all is good," she said, "but I’m so sorry for the businesses. It’s completely lost I’m sure."

William Adams of Poquoson recounted what he saw.

"We were at a big [dinner] table. We look out, and there's a burst of smoke. It's everywhere, we just see it and we were confused," said Adams.

Bird’s eye view of the firefighters still working to knock this fire down @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/suK7pmUJw5 — Sarah Hammond (@SarahHammondTV) July 11, 2023

Michael Billing of Michigan recalled his family's experience.

"We walked down the stairs and we smelled it immediately. It's strong, very strong. my wife was actually coughing because she felt how bad it was," said Billing.

Kristin Miller of Pennsylvania told 13News Now about the hazy view from her room at Holiday Inn Express.

"Can't see stop anything past the smoke up there. It had kind of calmed down for a few minutes, but all of a sudden the smoke started to billow again," Miller said.

The heavy emergency response blocked in some parked cars, too.

Still, families were willing to adjust or wait things out.

"Trying to enjoy our vacation, but again, our hearts and thoughts go out to the families and the business owners absolutely," Miller added.

Virginia Beach fire response continued late into the night

The major fire was reported as out at 10:45 p.m. More than 75 firefighters responded to the fire.

Firefighters were fighting outbreaks, using backhoes to pull the rubble and debris apart so they could get to hot spots throughout the night. There were still about 60 firefighters working hard to get this fire out.

No civilians were injured. One firefighter was taken to the hospital because of a burn injury.

As of reporter updates, firefighters finally began clearing out at around 5:20 a.m. but crews remain to put out potential hotspots. The aftermath of the fire shows businesses badly damaged and some completely burnt to the ground.

The fire badly damaged the T-Shirt Factory, the Maple Tree Pancake & Waffle House, King of the Sea Restaurant, and Lyfestyle Meals. All occupants of the businesses were accounted for and safe.