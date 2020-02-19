GREENSBORO, N.C. — We live in a time where the term "active shooter" is all too often a reality. So we fight to protect our kids with every resource possible. One company boasts that it's line of bulletproof backpacks can stop everything from a 9mm to a .44 magnum and everything in between.

We decided to put the Leatherback Gear Backpack to the test. We took a sample to a gun range in Greensboro called Calibers. There we shot the bag with a 9mm, a .44 Magnum and an AR 15.

But did the product do what it claims it would do. Eric Chilton takes us on this journey.