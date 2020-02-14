LEDYARD, Conn — Ledyard students took the day to honor the life of their classmate Jenna Foltz.

Jenna passed away three weeks ago during heart surgery. Her parents tell FOX61 News she suffered from a heart condition.

“It was tough for her, she never complained about anything," her mother Brenda Foltz said Friday. "Jenna was going to do what Jenna wanted to do and her illness never stopped her from doing any of that." Foltz said.

One of Jenna’s passions included singing in her school’s choir. This week the Ledyard Music Department posted a video on Facebook to honor her.

In the video, choir members sang the Sara Bareilles song “Brave" and called on fellow classmates to celebrate Jenna’s life on Valentine’s Day.

"When [music teacher] Ms. Cometa told us we were going to be making a video we got so excited," said Junior Alexa Rose. "That song is a representation of Jenna's quote 'be kind, be brave.'"

Other students said Valentine's Day was the perfect day to celebrate Jenna's life, because she was known for having a big heart and being kind.

Friday morning, students and staff dressed in pink and red. The high school lobby filled was filled with laughter and cheers of "good morning" in unison.

Members of the choir reprised "Brave." Jenna’s parents were there to witness it all.

“It was overwhelming the support that we’ve gotten from the kids and the staff here at the school," Foltz said. "More than we can put into words how we feel."

Family members of Jenna have created a scholarship in her honor. If you would like to donate you can send checks made out to Ledyard High School with "Jenna Scholarship" in the memo.