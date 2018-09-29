WAKE COUNTY, N.C.- A Lexington based tree removal company is forced to shut down for now.

The Attorney General's office accuses A1 Tree & Storm Relief of taking advantage of Hurricane Florence victims.

In the 59 page complaint filed Friday, Attorney General Josh Stein accuses Alva Wilson Long and his business A1 Tree Storm Relief of price gouging and conducting unfair and deceptive trade practices.

The original estimate to remove three trees for a homeowner in Wilmington was $4,000, but the final invoice was triple that at $12,000.

Another company testified that job should have cost anywhere between $4,000 and $6,000.

The lawsuit also alleged the company falsely claimed to be insured, bonded and a certified arborist.

A1 Tree & Storm Relief, which also goes by the name Big Al and Sons Tree Service and A1 Tree and Storm Damage Relief, has a history of complaints in the Triad.

It has an F rating with the Better Business Bureau with 10 unanswered consumer complaints in the last three years.

Back in 2015, it was listed as one of the BBB's "Dirty Dozen" companies.

As a result of the complaint, there's now a temporary restraining order against the business owner.

Meaning for the next ten days, Alva Wilson Long can't run a tree removal business in the state of North Carolina. It could be permanent if he doesn't provide a number of requested documents.

If you ever need to hire someone to do work around your house, the BBB has some advice.

Look up the company online and read any listed complaints. Be weary of companies going door to door to solicit services Get everything in writing, specifically what will be done, what won't be, and the cost. Never pay for the entire job up front, at most 30%.

© 2018 WFMY