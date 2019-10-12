LEXINGTON, S.C. — One Lexington Veterans of Foreign Wars Post collected money and received help from the community to surprise a disabled veteran with a van.

John Sullivan Jr., better known as Sully, served in the United States Army for 13 years. He was a part of multiple tours in DMZ Korea, Taiwan, and Germany. He's received the National Defense Service Medal, Army of Occupation Medal, and the Overseas Service Ribbon with Numeral 2.

Back in June, Sully was elected the State Commander of South Carolina Division of Veterans of Foreign Wars. Nine days later, he suffered a massive stroke. Sully lost function on his right side, lost 95 percent of his speech ability, and is now dependent on a wheelchair to get around.

Jody, Sully's wife, says Sully is someone who cares for other people.

"He does a lot for people. People, they love him. When he was State Quarter Master, he would do anything for any of the people that called him and asked him for help. He's always been that way," said Jody.

Jody says getting around has been an issue for the Sullivan family.

"One of the things we've been having difficulties with is getting around because I have a Toyota which makes it a little difficult to get him around in but we manage between my grandson and I."

VFW Post 6740 wanted to do something to help Sully and his family.

"In my heart, I knew he needed help and that Jody, his wife, needed help," said Karen Zaledziesky, the Auxiliary President at the post. "When we found out he wouldn't be able to walk anymore and he lost 95 percent of his speech, I just thought he needs help."

Zaledziesky says they spent five months working on a way to get a wheelchair accessible van.

"He could get around to the post and other functions that he loves to do. We just wanted him to be back out," explained Zaledziesky.

Through spreading the work, the post was able to collect $18,111. They were able to find a van from a veteran who used to own it. According to Zaledzieksky, the wife of the veteran who owned the van passed away. The wife wanted the van to go to another veteran. Zaledziesky says the van is worth more than $30,000.

Neighbors of the Sullivan family, other people in the state, and folks across the nation donated the money.

"There's hope. There is hope and there is a lot of people out there with a big heart," said Zaledzieksky.

On Tuesday morning, many people from the post and the Lexington community came to the Sullivan's home to surprise them with the new wheelchair accessible van.

"I was not expecting this," said Jody. "It's just amazing to me. I find it very hard to put into words exactly how that made me feel. Every time we talk about this kind of thing, it chokes me up. Makes me cry."

Jody says this will help Sully get to the post and hang out with other veterans where he seems to do better. She believes it will make things much easier to get around and travel. They look forward to use the van so Sully can visit his father in Syracuse, New York.

