GREENSBORO, N.C. — A type of solution that aims to help your dog find the scent it's looking for when you bring it outside to go to the bathroom could be right at your fingertips.

Kepley K9 is a liquid solution that comes in a small droplet bottle.

Anthony Dellinger, President of Kepley BioSystems Incorporated, said when you take your dog outside, it's looking for specific molecules in the ground that tell it where it should go.

"So what happens is a lot times as busy students or busy professionals when you take your dog out in the morning you don’t always have the time required for the dog to find the scent," said Dellinger.

This solution helps the dog find them faster and get familiarized with the process of going to the bathroom outside rather than going inside your home, according to Dellinger.

The North Carolina based company is working with shelters right here in Greensboro. Dellinger said they've been working with the SPCA of the Triad in an effort to decrease the number of dogs that are returned because they're going to the bathroom in the house.

Kimberly White is one of the board members for the SPCA of the Triad. She said they're still in the early stages of finding out exactly how this product works, but she said she's hopeful it will do well.

White said the SPCA of the Triad does have dogs returned sometimes because they're soiling the house, and she said this will hopefully cut back on that.

"This, in turn, will help make them more adoptable. So what we want to do is be able to transition the dog more seamlessly from shelter life to at home life and we want to reduce the amount of dogs that get returned and increase the amount of dogs that get adopted into their future forever homes," said Dellinger.

For every bottle purchased, Dellinger said they will donate a bottle to the shelter.

White said this will help them distribute the product to adopters and continue training their pet at home.