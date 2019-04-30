CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

Two people are dead and four people are hurt after a shooting on UNC Charlotte's campus, Medic confirmed.

Sources tell NBC Charlotte students were giving a presentation in a classroom when the shooting occurred. The deceased victims are white males, according to sources.

The suspect, Trystan Terrell, is in police custody.

Here's what is happening right now:

10:45 p.m. -- A statement is issued by Chancellor Dubois:

This is the saddest day in UNC Charlotte’s history. Earlier this evening, the unthinkable happened on our campus. At approximately 5:40 PM, an individual opened fire in a UNC Charlotte classroom, cutting short the lives of two members of our community and seriously injuring four others.

Families of the deceased victims are being notified, and university staff are with those who are injured. The entire UNC Charlotte community shares the shock and grief of this senseless, devastating act. This was an attack on all of Niner Nation.

I am proud of and grateful for the efforts of UNC Charlotte Police and Public Safety, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, and other emergency officials. The suspected shooter is in custody and lives were saved thanks to their rapid response. Their work on campus will continue over the next several hours. Students and staff on campus should follow the instructions of law enforcement officials and the instructions issued in NinerAlerts. Everyone else should remain off campus until an all-clear message is issued.

The days ahead will be some of the most challenging we have ever encountered. All I can say for certain is that we will get through them together. There is still much that we don’t know, and we will share information with you as soon as it is available. Among those unknowns is how we will navigate the remainder of the semester, including the final examination schedule and graduation. Examinations will be canceled through Sunday while we formulate a plan for the following week.

Counseling and Psychological Services is currently providing counseling services to students who were on campus during the event. We intend to make counseling and spiritual support services available to the entire campus community beginning tomorrow morning. Faculty and staff who need support overnight should contact the Employee Assistance Program at 1- 877-603-8259. Additional details regarding those services and other resources will follow in the coming hours.

10:40 p.m. -- Charlotte Knights tweet, "We are #CharlotteStrong. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by today's tragedy at @unccharlotte. Our players will wear @Charlotte49ers hats during our 11:05 AM game on Wednesday."

11:04 p.m. -- CMPD officially identifies the suspect as 22-year-old Trystan Andrew Terrell.

10:51 p.m. -- UNCC OEM issues NinerAlert: "Remaining occupants of UNC Charlotte campus buildings may depart at this time. Check email for more."

10:40 p.m. -- CMPD sends out news release, saying the shooting happened in the 9200 block of South Library Lane in the Kennedy Building, and the call for service came in at 5:42 p.m.

"Medic responded and transported three victims to Atrium Health Carolina’s Medical Center. One victim was transported by a UNCC Police Sergeant to Atrium Health University City. That victim was later transported by Medic to Atrium Health Carolina’s Medical Center," the news release said. "Two additional victims were pronounced deceased on scene by Medic. Their names will be released once family notifications are made."

10:26 p.m. -- “I want this university and city to know that this state will be there for them. We will be available for mental health services, whatever this university needs, for many people here, this will be the worst day of their lives," says Gov. Cooper.

10:24 p.m. -- Student Niner Media tweets information about a vigil that will be held Wednesday at 6 p.m. on the Star Quad. Attendees are asked to wear UNC Charlotte attire, and the event is open to "students, alumni, faculty, staff, and allies."

10:22 p.m. -- "This is the worst day in UNCC history," said UNC Charlotte Chancellor Phil Dubois.

10:08 p.m. -- NBC Charlotte's Hunter Sáenz says the governor, mayor, and UNC Charlotte chancellor are expected to speak soon.

9:47 p.m. -- UNC Charlotte tweets, "If you are currently on campus, be prepared to identify yourself. You may leave campus if you have been cleared from your building and are able to access your vehicle. If you have not contacted your family, please do so."

9:47 p.m. UNC Charlotte tweets, "The @unccunion has been cleared and can now serve as a gathering place for students and staff."

9:47 p.m. -- UNC Charlotte tweets, "All final exams have been cancelled through Sunday."

9:35 p.m. -- CMPD tweets, "Our officers and @UNCC_Police are still clearing buildings on campus. Please hang tight until we get to your building. Do not leave until your building has been cleared."

9:10 p.m. -- A statement is released by Mark Jewell, president of North Carolina Association of Educators (NCAE):

North Carolina’s educators mourn the senseless loss of life and act of violence this evening at UNC-Charlotte. This incident is yet another example of the need for our decision-makers to take action to prevent dangerous weapons from reaching the hands of dangerous people. ‘Thoughts and prayers’ are not enough.

As our educators come to Raleigh tomorrow to advocate for North Carolina’s students, the victims of this tragedy and the entire UNCC community will be top of mind and deep in our hearts. Our program will acknowledge and pay tribute to those who lost their lives and recover from their injuries. As everyday gun violence continues to plague our nation and our state, now is the time for elected leaders to take action to prevent the next mass shooting before it happens.



8:53 p.m. -- Gov. Cooper arrives in Charlotte, according to NBC Charlotte's Nathan Morabito.

8:52 p.m. -- “It’s a message of unbelievable grief that came to our campus, but it’s something you have to prepare for,” Chief Baker says.

8:50 p.m. -- FBI Charlotte tweets, "The FBI is assisting @CMPD & other law enforcement partners at UNC-Charlotte in the aftermath of an on-campus shooting. The FBI is prepared to provide any resource needed as the investigation continues to determine exactly what led to this tragic loss of life in our community."

8:49 p.m. -- Governor Cooper tweets, "This is a tragic day for Charlotte and this great university. We mourn the lives lost and we will all be here to support each other. I commend the first responders for their quick action and am grateful that the campus is now secure."

"I have been briefed by state officials and have spoken by phone with Mayor Lyles. I am en route and will be in Charlotte within the hour," he added.

8:48 p.m. --“We’re trained to go to the sound,” Chief Baker. “Our officers' actions definitely saved lives.”

8:48 p.m. -- UNCC OEM tweets a NinerAlert: "The campus remains on lockdown while police clear each building. This could take several more hours. Check email for more details."

8:46 p.m. -- “He is not someone that was on our radar,” Chief Baker said in reference to the suspect.

8:45 p.m. -- Three victims are in critical condition, Chief Baker says.

8:43 p.m. -- Officers encountered, disarmed the suspect then took him into custody, Chief Baker says.

8:43 p.m. -- “We had the most tragic incident that could occur at @unccharlotte.” #UNCC Police Chief Baker said. “I can't tell you the sadness from the situation that occurred at the campus.”

8:40 p.m. -- Law enforcement starts news conference to give updates on the shooting.

8:30 p.m. -- UNC System tweets, "We are devastated to learn of the violence that occurred on the campus of UNC Charlotte, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families. UNC System stands in solidarity with UNC Charlotte and ready with assistance for the students, faculty, staff affected."

8:19 p.m. -- Johnson C. Smith University issues Statement of Support to UNC Charlotte Following Campus Shooting"

Our thoughts are with the students, faculty and staff at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte during this difficult time. We extend condolences and deep sympathy to the friends and families of the two victims who were killed along with hope for a full recovery to the four persons who were injured.

We are horrified by another senseless act of violence at an institution of higher education. This is a sad day for Charlotte and another sad day in higher education. All campuses should be safe havens for living, learning, teaching and research. We stand with UNC Charlotte now and in the coming weeks as the campus community works to heal. Our hearts are with you, and we will provide any of our resources to assist during the days ahead.

8:17 p.m. -- UNC Charlotte tweets, "All University activities scheduled for tonight are canceled. Lockdown continues. Monitor email. @NinerAlerts"

8:07 p.m. -- Alpha Tau Omega | Lambda Delta at UNC Charlotte tweets in reference to the shooting:

Friends and Family,

We are saddened to say that we can confirm that Brother Drew Pescaro of the Lambda Delta Chapter of Alpha Tau Omega has been injured in relation to the active shooter situation that unfolded earlier today at UNC Charlotte's main campus.

He is currently under medical supervision at CMC and we will advise further updates as they come.

Thank you all for keeping him in your thoughts and prayers.

Daniel Peccerilli, President

Josh Weiland, Vice President

Timothy Robinson, Health & Safety Officer

7:58 p.m. -- Rep. Chaz Beasley tweets, "News of today's shooting at @unccharlotte shook me to the core, and I'm heartbroken for all those impacted by what happened. Our top responsibility must be to make sure our schools are safe. Our office is following the situation closely and stands ready to act."

7:52 p.m. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools sent a statement:

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) extends deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of the victims of today’s violence on the campus of UNC Charlotte. CMS stands ready to provide support as needed to the UNC Charlotte community in cooperation with University officials, law enforcement, government and agency partners and supporting organizations. The district encourages CMS families and students who may be traumatized by this tragic event to reach out for help to any CMS school staff. CMS counselors, psychologists and other support professionals are available. The district will respond to further information as law enforcement provides updates.

7:48 p.m. --NBC Charlotte's Brandon Goldner tweets, "BREAKING: this is a shot of the suspected UNCC student. He shouted to us as he was brought into CMPD hq, which we’re trying to decipher what he said. A Mecklenburg County ADA is inside right now with detectives."

7:45 p.m. -- Sources tell NBC Charlotte's Michelle Boudin the shooting happened in a classroom where students were giving a presentation, and the deceased victims were white males.

7:43 p.m. -- UNCC OEM tweets a NinerAlert: "Information about on-campus shooting, campus remains on lockdown. Check your email for more information."

7:39 p.m. -- Mayor Vi Lyles tweeted, "We are in shock to learn of an active shooter situation on the campus of UNC Charlotte. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives, those injured, the entire UNCC community and the courageous first responders who sprang into action to help others."

7:39 p.m. -- CMPD tweets, "Scene secure. One in custody. No reason to believe anyone else involved. CMPD and UNCC going room by room on campus to identify any students, faculty or others who may be sheltering in place."

7:33 p.m. -- "Cases of water being brought to @unccharlotte following fatal school shooting on campus," according to NBC Charlotte's Xavier Walton.

7:31 p.m. -- Sarah French tweets, "BREAKING: Our @AlexShabadWCNC says sources say suspected shooter is 22-year-old Trystan Terrell, a history major at @unccharlotte #uncc @wcnc"

7:25 p.m. -- The York County Sheriff's office tweets, "The #YCSOFamily’s thoughts & prayers are with the @unccharlotte family & all those affected by this tragic event. #YCSONews #unccshooting"

7:09 p.m. -- CMPD tweets, "PLEASE SHARE THIS MESSAGE!! Families meet your loved ones at 8600 University City Boulevard. Media head to the O'Charley's nearby."

7:04 p.m. -- UNCC OEM tweets, "NinerAlert: Campus lockdown continues. Remain in a safe location."

7:00 p.m. -- The North Carolina House of Representatives convenes in Raleigh with a moment of silence in honor of "the students lost today on UNC Charlotte's campus.

7:00 p.m. -- U.S. Representative Richard Hudson releases a statement:

“Renee and I are heartbroken to see this violence in our community and at my alma mater. We are grateful for the quick and selfless action of first responders and police. Our thoughts and prayers are with victims, their families, and the entire 49er community. I will continue to monitor the situation and pray for the safety of all on campus.”

6:59 p.m. -- Tweet from Gov. Roy Cooper's account: "Governor Cooper has been briefed by state law enforcement officials on UNC-Charlotte and is continuing to monitor the situation. Individuals in Charlotte should stay safe and listen to local officials."

6:51 p.m. -- CATS: "LYNX Blue Line trains will have end of line service at McCullough Station due to an incident on UNC-Charlotte campus. A bus bridge is being put in place between McCullough and JW Clay Boulevard Stations."

6:47 p.m. -- Medic confirms two victims dead at the scene, two being treated for life-threatening injuries, and two with non-life-threatening injuries.

6:44 p.m. -- Congresswoman Alma Adams tweets, "I'm horrified to hear about the shooting at UNC Charlotte. I encourage everyone to adhere to emergency personnel and stay safe. My office is monitoring the situation and my thoughts are with everyone on campus"

6:43 p.m. -- UNCC OEM tweeted a NinerAlert: "Buildings being swept by law enforcement. Law enforcement is individually sweeping buildings on campus. Follow officer commands."

6:16 p.m. -- Xavier Walton says three people were shot, according to police. "Not sure the extent of those injuries. Or if they are students from @unccharlotte."

6:04 p.m. -- UNCC OEM tweets a NinerAlert: "Campus lockdown continues. Remain in a safe location. Monitor email and UNCC homepage."

5:50 p.m. -- UNCC OEM tweets out a NinerAlert: "Shots reported near kennedy. Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately. Monitor email and http://emergency.uncc.edu"

5:40 p.m. Shots fired at UNC Charlotte.

