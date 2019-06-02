GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro has been chosen by eBay to launch a new program called Retail Revival in support of the city's entrepreneurs and local business.

A release says Retail Revival Greensboro is a 12-month program for local small business owners looking to leverage eBay’s global marketplace to reach new customers around the world.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan and eBay Chief Marketing Officer Suzy Deering are announcing details and benefits of the program at the event.

“I am looking forward to our partnership with eBay and assisting our local entrepreneurs expand their business to an online marketplace open around the clock,” said Mayor Vaughan. “The Retail Revival program will give local business owners and entrepreneurs the tools they need to expand their customer base domestically and internationally. I am grateful to eBay for choosing Greensboro for its next partnership.”

