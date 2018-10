BOSTON, MA - The Boston Red Sox championship parade starts at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The Red Sox will ride duck boats, starting at Fenway Park and finishing near Government Center.

Boston defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series in five games. This is the team's fourth championship since 2004.

