The New York Police Department and federal authorities posted more officers Thursday at iconic locations and offices of public officials, as security experts warned additional suspicious packages may be found.

The three new potentially explosive devices found Thursday were nearly identical in design to the seven seized earlier in the week, a law enforcement official said Thursday. One of the latest was sent to actor Robert DeNiro at offices in New York, and two were sent to former Vice President Joe Biden and intercepted at postal facilities in Delaware.

The official, who is not authorized to comment publicly, said the devices were assembled with pieces of plastic PVC pipe, containing black powder and shards of shrapnel that appeared to be glass. The pipes were wrapped in tape and a timing-like mechanism attached.

The rudimentary devices remain classified as “live,” though investigators have not yet determined whether they were capable of detonation or intentionally designed not to explode.

Although the two devices addressed to Biden were recovered Thursday, investigators were chasing the possibility late Monday that Biden could be targeted, sorting through the public mail streams in search of the familiar heavily stamped manila envelope. Biden is no longer under the protection of the U.S. Secret Service.

Other packages found earlier this week were sent to former officials and high-profile individuals, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama and former CIA Director John Brennan at CNN.

Two law enforcement officials said Thursday that investigators have been increasingly focusing on the mail streams in and out of Florida, largely since the device addressed to former Attorney General Eric Holder was recovered when it was routed back to the return address of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla. Schultz has nothing to do with the mail campaign.

The two officials, who are not authorized to comment publicly, said authorities had not identified a suspect.

As the FBI, Secret Service and local police track down who built and mailed the devices, the concern remains how many more might be out there – and whether more disruption is planned.

© 2018 WFMY