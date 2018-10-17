Washington, DC — President Donald Trump will award the Medal of Honor in October to retired Marine Sgt. Maj. John Canley after years of lobbying by his comrades culminated in a review of his valor in the Vietnam War during the bloody battle of Hue.

Canley, 80, is scheduled to receive the medal, the nation's highest award for valor, on Oct. 17 at the White House. Accounts of Canley's actions from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, 1968 during the Tet Offensive show that he braved enemy fire continually to save the lives of fellow Marines and sailors despite his own wounds.

We'll carry the presentation live on wfmynews2.com and on the WFMY News 2 Facebook page at 4 p.m.

"It means a lot to me," Canley said in an interview. "Mostly for my Marines because we've had to wait 50-plus years to get any kind of recognition. It's not about me. It's about the Marines who didn't the appropriate recognition when we got home."

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY