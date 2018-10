President Donald Trump talks about drug pricing from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

RELATED | What's included in the opioids bill signed by President Trump

President Donald Trump signed a landmark bill Wednesday intended to deal with the nation's opioid epidemic.

"Together we are going to end the scourge of drug addiction in American," Trump said at the White House during an East Room event to sign the legislation.

© 2018 WFMY