GREENSBORO, NC - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will make two appearances in Greensboro Thursday.

A day after Cooper spoke at the Rally for Respect for teachers in Raleigh, he'll be at Southern Guilford High School. Wednesday, Cooper said money should go for an average 8 percent teacher pay raise this year. Cooper said money should also be allocated for textbooks and help for teachers who shell out for classroom supplies.

Cooper mentioned North Carolina's teacher pay, which ranks 37th in the country according to estimates by the National Education Association, is unacceptable. He said he will put in an extra $112 million to the state's budget.

RELATED | 30K Educators, Supporters Go #Red4Ed Making Demands At Teacher Rally in Raleigh

In the afternoon, Cooper will talk at the groundbreaking for the northern section of the Greensboro Urban loop. In April, the western part of the urban loop opened from Bryan Boulevard to Battleground Avenue.

Cooper's schedule:

11:20 a.m. - Cooper on his teacher pay proposal at Southern Guilford High School.

Cooper on his teacher pay proposal at Southern Guilford High School. 2 p.m. - Cooper on the groundbreaking for the final section of the Greensboro urban loop (US HWY 29 exit off of I-785).

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY