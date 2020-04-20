GREENSBORO, N.C. — Julius Koonce heads up the non-profit Christians in The Marketplace. He had a thought the other day and decided to make it a reality. He asked friends and families and clients to get together and drive-by the Greensboro Public Health Department on Wendover to say thank you to the workers there.

His wife works there and told him that sometimes it can be thankless work. SO he wanted to change all that. He says he was shocked at how eager people were to help out.

So today at 11 am the caravan went past the workers blowing their horns and cheering for them. Julius says the smiles on their faces said it all.