Mother's Day: Hot & Dry. High 92.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low 67.

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Isolated P.M. Storms. High 90.

Tuesday: A Few Storms. High 86.

Wednesday: Scattered P.M. Storms. High 82.

Thursday: Scattered P.M. Storms. High 82.

Friday: Scattered P.M. Storms. High 82.

WEATHER SUMMARY:

The Bermuda high pressure system will remain over the southeastern U.S. Monday, then begin to gradually weaken in the new week. Moisture will increase over the area through the week. This will lead to more clouds and an increasing chance of mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms. High temperatures today will be around 92. With the extra clouds expected this week temperatures will cool back to the lower 80’s Wednesday through Friday.

Today will be mostly sunny and with a high of 92. Tonight will be mostly clear with a warm low of 67.

Monday will be mostly sunny with a 20% isolated storms chance in the afternoon. Highs will be back near 90. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 30% to 40% chance of afternoon storms Tuesday’s high will be 86. There will be a likely chance of showers and storms Wednesday through Friday. Highs will be in the low 80’s with morning lows in the mid 60’s.

The normal high is 77, and the normal low is 55.

