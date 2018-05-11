DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC (WFMY) - A man has been charged in the death of another man last month in Davidson County with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office are still looking for their initial suspect.

Ronald Lee Moser was identified as an additional suspect after an investigation and charged on Saturday in connection with the death of Dennis James Vernon. Moser, 38, was charged with First Degree Murder, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and First Degree Arson.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office first obtained warrants for Carson Glenn Simmons and are still looking for him.

Firefighters responded to a structure fire call Saturday morning, Oct. 27, on the 350 block of Normans Lane in the Wallburg community around 8 a.m. They found Vernon dead inside the home. An autopsy showed Vernon, 56, died after he was assaulted. Deputies previously believed he died because of the fire.

Simmons also carries a Normans Lane address and is wanted for First Degree Murder, Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon and First Degree Arson.

The investigation is still active. Anyone with information on Simmons should call the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 242-2105 or Lexington Crimestoppers at (336) 243-2400.

