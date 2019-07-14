GREENSBORO, N.C. — A vehicle chase following an armed robbery ended with a man's arrest Sunday morning. Greensboro Police say they're still looking for three other men involved.

Greensboro Police responded to Shooters Sports Bar on West Gate City Boulevard Sunday morning in reference to someone being robbed. A vehicle chase followed, ending near River Road and Vickery Chapel Road.

John Lewis Rogers was arrested on an outstanding warrant for arrest. Police are still looking for three men, who took off on foot from the vehicle.

The High Point Police Department, N.C. State Highway Patrol and the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department helped Greensboro Police Department during the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

