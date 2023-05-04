x
Deadly crash on Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem, troopers say

The NC Highway Patrol said the driver was making a right turn at the red light when they were hit by another car.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One person is dead, and another is hurt after a crash on Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem Saturday, state troopers say. 

Troopers said the driver was making a right turn at a red light when they were hit by another car. 

There is no information on the injured person at this time. 

This investigation is ongoing. 

