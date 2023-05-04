Deadly crash on Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem, troopers say

The NC Highway Patrol said the driver was making a right turn at the red light when they were hit by another car.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One person is dead, and another is hurt after a crash on Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem Saturday, state troopers say.

Troopers said the driver was making a right turn at a red light when they were hit by another car.

There is no information on the injured person at this time.

This investigation is ongoing.

