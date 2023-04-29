1 dead, 2 injured in I-40 wreck

Police said a 43-year-old man was standing outside of his car when another car crashed into him.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is dead and two others are injured after a crash on I-40 in Greensboro Saturday.

Police said Marcell Houston, 43, of Greensboro was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Impala east on I-40 when the car traveled off the road to the left and hit a concrete median barrier near W. Wendover Avenue.

After the crash, the Chevrolet was stopped in the middle travel lane of I-40 East.

Witnesses said that Houston was standing next to the open driver's door when a 2003 Mercedes S55 AMG sedan driven by William Alston, 73, of Greensboro was traveling east on I-40 and crashed into Houston and the Chevrolet.

The Chevrolet went off the road to the right, hit a guardrail, and stopped at the right shoulder. The Mercedes containing Alston and a 47-year-old passenger Selena Bostic, of Greensboro went off the road to the left and crashed into the median wall around 1 a.m.

Houston came to rest on the left shoulder behind the Mercedes.

Houston was taken to the hospital and later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Alston was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bostic was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Greensboro police said impairment is not considered to be a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.