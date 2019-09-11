KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — One person is dead following a car crash in Kernersville Friday.

According to the Kernersville Police Department, the crash happened around 6 p.m. in the 1100 block of NC 66 South.

Police say, one person who has yet to be identified, was killed due to the crash.

Authorties say the investigation into the crash is ongoing, stay with WFMY News 2 for more details as they develop.

Those with information about the incident is asked to contact the Kernersville Police Department at (336) 996-3177.

