1 dead after crash in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A person is dead after a crash in Randolph County Monday.
Troopers said a person was walking along the 5100 block of Prospect Street around 5:30 a.m. when they were hit and killed.
Highway patrol was on the scene investigating.
The story is developing.
