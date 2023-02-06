1 dead after crash in Randolph County

Troopers said a person was walking along the 5100 block of Prospect Street when they were hit and killed.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A person is dead after a crash in Randolph County Monday.

Troopers said a person was walking along the 5100 block of Prospect Street around 5:30 a.m. when they were hit and killed.

Highway patrol was on the scene investigating.

The story is developing.

