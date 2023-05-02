1 dead after crash on E. Fifth Street, road temporarily closed in Winston-Salem, police say

Crews are on the scene of a crash where a driver was killed in a wreck on E. Fifth Street in Winston-Salem. Police said no other vehicles were involved.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A person is dead after a crash on E. Fifth Street in Winston-Salem, according to police.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said the driver was traveling west on E. Fifth Street before they wrecked. Officers said no other vehicles were involved.

The 1800 block of East Fifth Street will be closed until further notice.

Police said they expect the intersection to be shut down for several hours as crews repair downed powerlines.

Drivers are strongly encouraged to choose an alternate route of travel. If you are unfamiliar with the area, utilize GPS or other navigation apps responsibly while driving.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol at 336-728-3904.

