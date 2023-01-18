1 dead after crash on I-85 in Randolph County

A 29-year-old man is dead after a crash on I-85 in Randolph County.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is dead after a crash on I-85 in Randolph County Wednesday.

Isaac Arnaldo Olivas, 29 died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Troopers said Olivas of Lexington was riding his 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle north on I-85 near Finch Farm Road when he braked abruptly causing his motorcycle to overturn and he fell onto the highway around 6 a.m. Joseph Lee Uphoff, 53,was driving a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer north on I-85 and was unable to avoid striking Olivas.

Olivas died on the scene. Uphoff was not injured in the crash.

Investigators are not sure what cause Olivas to break suddenly.

Uphoff will not be charged in the crash.

I-85 northbound was closed down to one lane near Finch Farm Road for three hours during the investigation. The lane reopened shortly before 9:30 a.m.

