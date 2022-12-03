1 dead after crash on Morningside Drive

Winston-Salem police said the incident happened around 6:45 a.m.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman is dead after a crash in Winston-Salem Saturday.

Winston-Salem police said Shawonda Wright, 38, was driving east of Morningside Drive in a Honda Civic when she ran off the road and crashed into a utility pole.

Wright was pronounced dead at the scene by Forsyth County EMS.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

There is no additional information at this time.

If you have any information on this investigation, call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

