HIGH POINT, NC (WFMY) - One person died in a crash overnight Tuesday after appearing to drive into the side of a furniture plant, causing their SUV to catch fire.

High Point police got to the accident at Davis Furniture Industries around 12:48 a.m. to see an SUV on fire and a driver trapped inside.

The fire department put out the fire after an officer tried to use an extinguisher, which was ineffective due to the size of the fire. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver was speeding while crossing Surrett Drive, veering off to the right before colliding with the building at the corner of South College Drive and Ogden Street. The SUV immediately caught on fire.

There were no other people or cars involved. The driver's name wasn't released.

