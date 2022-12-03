1 dead after fire on Cypress Park Road

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person is dead after a fire in Greensboro.
The Greensboro Fire Department responded to a fire at Cypress Park Road around 9:37 p.m. Friday, and found one person had died, according to Deputy Chief Dwayne Church.
Firefighters were able to get the fire under control by 10:45 p.m.
Investigators have not identified the person who died.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
The story is developing.
