1 dead after shooting on Reynolds Park Road

Police said a 30-year-old man is dead after he was shot while trying to leave a party after an argument Saturday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 30-year-old man is dead after a shooting on Reynolds Park Road in Winston-Salem Saturday.

Winston-Salem police said they responded to the 2700 block of Reynolds Park Road on a report of a shooting around 10 p.m.

Officers found Ethan Bain, 30, in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

After initial investigation, police discovered Bain had been attending a party when he got into an argument with multiple people. Officers said he was shot while trying to leave the party.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on the shooting, call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.

