1 dead after shooting on Waughtown Street in Winston-Salem

Police said a man is dead after he was shot at a party.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 25-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Winston-Salem Sunday.

Winston-Salem police said they responded to the 1200 block of Waughtown Street on a report of a shooting shortly before 3:30 a.m.

Officers arrived and found Victor Marin-Figueroa, 25, in the front yard with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After initial investigation, police discovered Marin-Figueroa and the suspect were both attending a party at the home when the suspect shot Marin-Figueroa.

The investigation is ongoing.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.