1 dead after shooting on Waughtown Street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 25-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Winston-Salem Sunday.
Winston-Salem police said they responded to the 1200 block of Waughtown Street on a report of a shooting shortly before 3:30 a.m.
Officers arrived and found Victor Marin-Figueroa, 25, in the front yard with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
After initial investigation, police discovered Marin-Figueroa and the suspect were both attending a party at the home when the suspect shot Marin-Figueroa.
The investigation is ongoing.
