KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — One person has died after a train crashed into a truck in Kernersville Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Kernersville Police Department, the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Mountain Street.

Roads are blocked in the area. Check back with WFMY News 2 for updates.

