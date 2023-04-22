Kernersville crash involving a tree, motorcycle, and SUV leaves one dead

The Kernersville Police Department said the passenger of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — The Kernersville Police Department responded to a car crash involving a tree in the roadway, a motorcycle, and an SUV on Friday.

The passenger of the motorcycle, Susan Edwards, of Kernersville, was pronounced dead on the scene by Forsyth County EMS.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Baptist Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the driver of the SUV was uninjured.

Hopkins Road was closed for approximately 5 hours while the Kernersville Police Department’s Traffic Unit conducted its investigation.

The Kernersville Police Department’s Traffic Unit is currently investigating the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kernersville Police Department.

