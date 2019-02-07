DENTON, N.C. — Highway Patrol says one person died in a two-vehicle crash in Davidson County on Tuesday.

The crash happened on NC-49 in the town of Denton around 12:30 p.m.

Trooper Moultrie says an SUV crossed the center lane and crashed into a Hundai driving the other way.

Troopers say one person died at the scene. Two people were airlifted to Baptist Hospital, and one victim was transported by EMS to Northeast Medical.

There's no word yet on what caused the crash.

