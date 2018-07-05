DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC - A man was killed in an accident on I-85 south in Davidson County near mile marker 91 Monday morning.

Highway Patrol said a tractor-trailer was trying to stop when a Ford Focus collided with the back of it. The Focus bounced off the tractor-trailer and collided with another car, a Jaguar. The driver of the Focus was killed while the passenger, a woman, was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer and the Jaguar didn't have significant injuries.

All lanes of I-85 south were temporarily closed. Highway Patrol rerouted traffic from I-85 to exit 96 traveling to 64 West to US 29/70, which puts drivers back on 85.

The call came in around 10:47 a.m. Seven Highway Patrol units were on the scene.

