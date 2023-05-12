1 dead in Phillips Ave. crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman is dead after a crash in Greensboro Friday.
Greensboro police arrived at Phillips Avenue around 8 a.m. in reference to a crash with a serious injury.
Police said a 2014 Mazda 5 Sport was driven by Martha Cue Milton, 70, of Greensboro who was traveling west on Phillips Avenue when she ran off the left side of the road and crashed into a tree.
Milton was pronounced dead on the scene by Guilford County EMS.
The investigation is ongoing.
