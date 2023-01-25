1 dead in Woodleigh Ct. shooting in Jamestown

Deputies said they arrived at Woodleigh Court shortly before 5 a.m. to find a person with a gunshot wound.

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A person is dead after a shooting in Jamestown Wednesday.

Deputies said they arrived at Woodleigh Court shortly before 5 a.m.to find a person with a gunshot wound.

Crystal Constance Bennett was arrested and charged with first degree murder. Bond has been denied.

This is an isolated incident, according to Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

The person's name is being withheld until family is notified of the death.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

