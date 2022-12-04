1 in critical condition, 4 injured in wrong-way crash in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police said the incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One person is in critical condition and four people are injured after a wrong-way crash in Winston-Salem Sunday.

Winston-Salem police said Peter Bosch, 44, crashed head onto a car containing Kristen Blakemore, 24, and two others, including a juvenile, on north bound US-421 near Peters Creek Parkway around 2:10 a.m.

Bosch and Blakemore, who was driving during the incident, were both pinned inside their cars and had to be removed by the Winston-Salem Fire Department. All five people involved in the crash were taken to the hospital.

A passenger from Blakemore's car is in critical condition, according to investigators.

Police said Bosch, Blakemore, and another passenger from Blakemore's car are in serious but stable condition. A passenger from Bosch's car sustained minor injuries.

Investigators said Bosch was traveling the wrong way when he crashed into Blakemore's car. He is being charged with DWI, careless and reckless driving, traveling the wrong way on a dual lane highway, exceeding a safe speed for conditions, and operate a vehicle without financial responsibility.

Both lanes of US-421 were closed for around four hours following the crash, the highway has since reopened.

If you have any information on this crash, call Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

