1 in critical condition after water rescue on Dan River

Officials said a person is in critical condition after they were pulled out of the Dan River Saturday.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A person is in critical condition after they were rescued from the Dan River Saturday.

Madison Fire Chief Ritchey said firefighters pulled a person from the water and CPR was performed.

Ritchey said that person is in critical condition.

First responders urge people to wear vests when out on the Dan River.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles Week of rain leads to a hazardous weekend along the Dan River