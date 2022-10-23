1 injured after shooting on Bywood Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person is injured after a shooting in Greensboro on Sunday.
Police received a call about a shooting on the 2000 block of Bywood Road around 1:30 p.m.
One person was injured and taken to the hospital, according to officials.
