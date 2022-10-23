1 injured after shooting on Bywood Road in Greensboro

Police said the incident happened around 1:30 p.m.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person is injured after a shooting in Greensboro on Sunday.

Police received a call about a shooting on the 2000 block of Bywood Road around 1:30 p.m.

One person was injured and taken to the hospital, according to officials.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.