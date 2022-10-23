x
1 injured after shooting on Bywood Road in Greensboro

Police said the incident happened around 1:30 p.m.
Credit: New Africa - stock.adobe.com
Yellow law enforcement tape isolating crime scene. Blurred view of city, toned in red and blue police car lights

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person is injured after a shooting in Greensboro on Sunday.

Police received a call about a shooting on the 2000 block of Bywood Road around 1:30 p.m.

One person was injured and taken to the hospital, according to officials.

