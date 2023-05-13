x
1 injured in aggravated assault on Forestglade Drive

Credit: TheaDesign - stock.adobe.com

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person is injured after an aggravated assault in Greensboro Saturday.

Greensboro police said they arrived at Forestglade Drive and found a person with life-threatening injuries around 10 a.m.

The person was taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing. 

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

