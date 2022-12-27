1 injured in Amtrak crash in Lexington, officials say

According to officials Amtrak train 73 was traveling from Raleigh to Charlotte around 9 a.m. when it crashed into a vehicle obstructing the track.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A passenger is injured after an Amtrak train crashed into a vehicle in Lexington Tuesday.

According to Amtrak officials, Amtrak train 73 was traveling from Raleigh to Charlotte around 9 a.m. when it crashed into a vehicle obstructing the track.

A passenger was taken to a hospital. No other injuries have been reported, according to officials.

The train has returned to the High Point Station and the passengers will be accommodated on other trains to reach their destinations.

Amtrak is working with law enforcement to investigate the incident.

UPDATE: Piedmont Train 73 continues to be held west of High Point (HPT) due to a vehicle incident blocking the tracks in the area. A mandatory recrew is required and is currently en route. Updates to follow as more information becomes available. — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) December 27, 2022

