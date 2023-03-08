1 injured in I-73 crash in Greensboro

A person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Wednesday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person is injured after a crash on I-73 in Greensboro Wednesday.

Highway Patrol responded to a crash on on US 220/I-73 southbound at NC 62 around 12:40 p.m.

A person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Troopers said the car was traveling southbound US 220/I-73 at the NC 62 overpass at the time of the crash.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the crash.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route as southbound US 220/I-73 is closed.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is establishing detour routes to help drivers.

