Local News

1 injured in Lambeth Street shooting in Winston-Salem

A juvenile was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Credit: Andrew - stock.adobe.com

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A juvenile was injured after a shooting on Lambeth Street in Winston-Salem.

Winston-Salem police responded to a call of a shooting on the 3500 block of Lambeth Street shortly before 4:30 p.m. Then officers received a call that a juvenile was in the hospital with gunshot wound.

After an investigation, police discovered the victim was in a car on Lambeth Street when people shot into the car.

The victim was taken to another location and then taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries to their ankle and arm.

The investigation is ongoing,

There is no additional information at this time.

If you have any information about this shooting, call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.

