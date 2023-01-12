1 injured in Lambeth Street shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A juvenile was injured after a shooting on Lambeth Street in Winston-Salem.
Winston-Salem police responded to a call of a shooting on the 3500 block of Lambeth Street shortly before 4:30 p.m. Then officers received a call that a juvenile was in the hospital with gunshot wound.
After an investigation, police discovered the victim was in a car on Lambeth Street when people shot into the car.
The victim was taken to another location and then taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries to their ankle and arm.
The investigation is ongoing,
There is no additional information at this time.
If you have any information about this shooting, call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.
